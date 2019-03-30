×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MacKinnon's shootout goal lifts Avs past Coyotes 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    30 Mar 2019, 09:52 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon's shootout goal lifted Colorado over the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Friday night and the Avalanche tightened their grip on the second Western Conference wild-card berth.

MacKinnon and Derick Brassard also had power-play goals in regulation for Colorado, which extended its lead over Arizona to three points in the race for the wild-card berth. Both teams have four games remaining.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had both goals for the Coyotes, including the tying goal with 51 seconds remaining in regulation. Neither team could score in the extra period, leading to the shootout.

The Avalanche also got 42 saves from Philipp Grubauer, who also stopped all three shots by Arizona in the shootout.

The Avalanche have won six of their last seven games, including the past four at home.

Trailing 2-0, Arizona got on the board with eight minutes remaining when Ekman-Larsson scored on a slap shot from the left point that beat Grubauer. The Coyotes tied it with 51 seconds remaining in regulation on Ekman-Larsson's second goal of the night, a wrist shot from inside the left circle.

The teams battled through a scoreless first period before the Avalanche broke through for a score while on the power play at 13:37 of the second. Gabriel Landeskog, playing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in early March, shot a pass across the crease to MacKinnon, who knocked the puck past Darcy Kuemper, squeezing it under the goalie's stick.

It was the fourth game in a row in which the Avalanche scored a power-play goal.

Colorado made it 2-0 with 4 seconds left in the second period on another power-play score. Kuemper rebuffed a series of shots by the Avalanche, but Brassard got hold of a loose puck between the circles and fired it back into the net for his 14th goal of the season.

Advertisement

NOTES: Landeskog missed the previous nine games after suffering a shoulder separation March 7 at Dallas. ... The seven straight starts by Grubauer are a career high. ... It was Ekman-Larsson's ninth career multi-goal game and his first of the season.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Return home to host Minnesota on Sunday.

Avalanche: Visit St. Louis on Monday night.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Theodore's shootout goal lifts Vegas past Florida 6-5
RELATED STORY
Coyotes win 4th straight, 4-3 in shootout over Panthers
RELATED STORY
Galchenyuk leads Coyotes past Sharks 4-3 in shootout
RELATED STORY
Kinkaid stops 21 shots, Devils beat Coyotes 3-2 in shootout
RELATED STORY
Hinostroza gets shootout winner as Coyotes beat Oilers 3-2
RELATED STORY
Burns' OT goal leads Sharks past Coyotes 3-2
RELATED STORY
Soderberg scores winner in shootout, Avs beat Canucks 3-2
RELATED STORY
Skinner scores 22nd goal, Sabres beat Coyotes 3-1
RELATED STORY
Four-goal second period sends Coyotes past Blues, 6-1
RELATED STORY
Devils win in shootout for Arizona's 4th straight loss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us