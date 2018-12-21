Matthews powers Maple Leafs past Panthers 6-1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had two goals and two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs rout the Florida Panthers 6-1 on Thursday night.

Matthews had his second four-point game of the season. John Tavares also scored twice for Toronto, and Morgan Rielly had four assists. Mitch Marner added a goal and two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Matthews also had the 18th two-goal game of his career. Rielly is the first NHL defenseman to reach 40 points this season.

Henrik Borgstrom scored for Florida, and Roberto Luongo stopped 17 shots before getting the hook early in the third period. The Panthers beat Toronto 4-3 in overtime at home Saturday night.

PENGUINS 2, WILD 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust scored two goals to lead the Penguins to the win.

Rust put Pittsburgh ahead to stay when he scored his ninth of the season 8:12 into the third period. Rust has at least one goal in five of his last six games, including the game-winner one night earlier when the Penguins defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals on the road.

Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel picked off a Greg Pateryn pass behind the net, and centered to the slot where Rust slipped a shot between Devan Dubnyk's pads.

Pittsburgh won for the fourth time in five games. Casey DeSmith stopped 40 shots for his eighth win in 12 home starts.

Jordan Greenway scored for the Wild, who lost their third straight game. Dubnyk made 35 saves.

FLYERS 2, PREDATORS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart made 31 saves for his second straight win in his second NHL start, helping Philadelphia to the victory.

Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek scored for the Flyers, who won their second straight under interim coach Scott Gordon. Gordon replaced Dave Hakstol, who was fired on Monday.

The 20-year-old Hart made 20 saves in his debut in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

Nick Bonino scored for Nashville, which lost its ninth straight game on the road.

BRUINS 3, DUCKS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Jaroslav Halak stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist and David Krejci also scored to help Boston snap a nine-game losing streak to Anaheim and win for the fifth time in seven games.

Ducks defenseman Josh Mahura got his first career goal with 4:16 remaining to spoil Halak's bid for a second straight shutout.

John Gibson finished with 28 saves as Anaheim lost its second straight after winning nine of 10.

RED WINGS 4, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Niklas Kronwall had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots, helping the Red Wings to the victory.

Jonathan Ericsson, Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin also scored to help Detroit win for the second time at PNC Arena this season. Larkin's empty-netter with 19 seconds left extended his point streak to nine games.

Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina and Petr Mrazek finished with 20 saves against his former team.

Nielsen gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead when he tipped Nick Jensen's shot past Mrazek with 7:41 left in the second period.

BLUE JACKETS 2, DEVILS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored on a penalty shot and Sergei Bobrovsky had 30 saves, lifting the Blue Jackets to the win.

Nick Foligno also scored as the Blue Jackets won their second straight and ended a six-game homestand on a high note.

Taylor Hall scored for the last-place Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first NHL start on the first night of a back-to-back, had 36 saves.

