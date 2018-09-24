Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Red Wings use 2nd-period spree to beat Penguins 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    24 Sep 2018, 08:28 IST
AP Image

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Rasmussen, Andreas Athanasiou and Trevor Daley scored in a 5:47 span in the second period, and Harri Sateri made 29 saves in the Detroit Red Wings' 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Ryan Haggerty and Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins.

Casey DeSmith started for Pittsburgh, and allowed all three goals on 10 shots in his half of the game. Tristan Jarry made 20 saves.

BLUES 5, BLUE JACKETS 1

In Columbus, Ohio, Sammy Blais, scored two goals in St. Louis' victory over Columbus.

Dmitrij Jaskin, Chris Butler and Ivan Barbashev also scored, and Ville Husso made 16 saves. Cam Atkinson for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots.

JETS 5, OILERS 3

At Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mark Scheifele scored power-play and short-handed goals and added an assist for Winnipeg.

Skyler McKenzie also scored twice, Blake Wheeler had a power-play goal and two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves. Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan Bear scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 16 shots.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Red Wings hire Dan Bylsma as assistant coach
RELATED STORY
Red Wings star Henrik Zetterberg calls it a career
RELATED STORY
Cullen powers Penguins past Blue Jackets
RELATED STORY
Chelios leaving Red Wings to return to Chicago
RELATED STORY
Penguins coach Sullivan taking leave after father's death
RELATED STORY
Should the Pittsburgh Penguins trade for Max Domi? 
RELATED STORY
AP source: Red Wings agree to terms with Green on new deal
RELATED STORY
Rebuilding Red Wings sign Vanek, Bernier and re-sign Green
RELATED STORY
Max Domi sucker punches Aaron Ekblad in NHL preseason game
RELATED STORY
Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Re-Sign Tristan Jarry and if...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us