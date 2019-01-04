×
Zach Parise breaks tie, Wild beat Maple Leafs 4-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    04 Jan 2019, 08:37 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — Zach Parise broke a tie off a turnover early in the third period and the Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday.

Auston Matthews lost the puck to Parise, who beat goalie Michael Hutchinson high over his glove at 4:21 for his 18th goal of the season. Minnesota overcame deficits of 2-0 and 3-2.

Toronto got a power play midway through the period, with Matthews hitting the post short side on Devan Dubnyk. The Leafs pulled Hutchinson with 2:45 left, but were unable to get anything past the Wild netminder, including a chance that dribbled off the post in the dying seconds.

Jared Spurgeon had a goal and two assists, Charlie Coyle added a goal and an assist, and Mikko Koivu also scored for Minnesota. Dubnyk stopped 38 shots.

Mitch Marner scored twice and William Nylander had the other goal for Toronto. John Tavares added two assists, and Hutchinson made 30 saves in his debut in an emergency recall from the minors.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dougie Hamilton, Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravainen scored second-period goals to lead Carolina past Philadelphia.

The Flyers fired coach Dave Hakstol and general manager Ron Hextall last month and the shake-up has yet to spark any kind of sign of playoff life for a franchise that hasn't won a Stanley Cup since 1975. The Flyers lost their fifth straight game and fell to 3-5-1 under interim coach Scott Gordon.

Wayne Simmons scored in the third to make it 4-1 and end Philly's scoreless streak that stretched more than 123 minutes. Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk also scored in the third for the Flyers.

Teravainen's second goal of the game ended the Flyers' comeback and secured Carolina's third win since Dec. 20. Warren Foegele also scores, and Petr Mrazek stopped 31 shots.

SABRES 4, PANTHERS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice and Buffalo ended a seven-game skid against Florida.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson also scored in a game the Sabres played minus injured captain Jack Eichel. Buffalo coach Phil Housley said Eichel will miss at least one more game with an upper-body injury after he was hurt in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday.

Linus Ullmark stopped 35 shots. Buffalo was 0-6-1 in its previous seven meetings against Florida, dating to a 4-2 win on March 27, 2017. More important, the Sabres snapped an 0-2-1 slide overall while improving to 5-7-4 since their 10-game winning streak, which matched a franchise record.

Alexander Barkov had a goal and an assist for Florida, and Mike Hoffman and Frank Vatrano also scored.

BRUINS 6, FLAMES 4

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand each had two goals to lift Boston past Calgary.

Boston has won three in a row and six of eight. The Bruins built on their win over Chicago in Tuesday's Winter Classic by beating the top team in the Western Conference.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots, and John Moore and David Pastrnak also scored.

Mike Smith had 21 saves for Calgary, which has dropped five of eight. Michael Frolik, Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored.

