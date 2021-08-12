Best NFL preseason games to watch in Week 1

Thursday, August 12th marks the start of the first full week of NFL preseason games. We already got our first taste of live NFL action last week with the Hall of Fame game but now there are 15 other games slated for this week. You may not be able to watch every one of them with timing overlaps and channel restrictions. There are a few games that stand out over the rest and are worth keying in on.

Best Week 1 NFL preseason matches

#1 - Thursday, 730pm, Washington at New England

QB Cam Newton will get the start, but rookie Mac Jones should have ample playing time as well. This is one of the most heated QB competitions that is deadlocked with no clear winner in sight. Washington head coach Ron Rivera will be keeping a close eye on head coach Bill Belichick's gameplan and coaching to use it within his own roster build. The NFL preseason storyline lies more within New England, but Washington is an interesting team as well, with veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick coming in to add spice to the QB room.

#2 - Friday, 10pm, Dallas at Arizona

We got our first look at the 2021 Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game, but now most of their starters should be on the field. QB Dak Prescott should play a decent amount after itching to get on the field for live action, as seen on HBO's Hard Knocks. It'll be interesting to see his throwing technique and motion after his shoulder strain and if his ankle surgery forces him to change his style in the pocket. Rookie LB Micah Parsons had a good outing last week but was bummed when he was pulled early in his first NFL preseason. As for the Cardinals, they have quite a few offensive players nursing injuries, including James Connor, DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green and Rondale Moore. We get to see the new-look defense for the first time with JJ Watt (if healthy) and rookies Zaven Collins and Victor Dimukeje in their first NFL preseason game.

#3 - Saturday, 7pm, New Orleans at Baltimore

This game was chosen over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence due to the QB battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Winston has been a riot to watch leading up to the NFL preseason, but Hill is still making his case. With WR Michael Thomas out, keep an eye on how Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Chris Hogan and Lil'Jordan Humphrey perform. CB Patrick Robinson retired, which ignited a battle between CJ Gardner-Johnson and rookie Paulson Adebo. For the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson won't be on the field much with Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley showing up to figure out who will take the QB2 role with RG3 retired. It will also be Odafe Oweh's first NFL preseason match.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar