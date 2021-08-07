NFL Trade Rumors: 5 realistic trades that need to happen by end of NFL preseason

The first NFL preseason game is in the books with the Hall of Fame game. The other 30 NFL teams haven't had their first preseason game yet, but there are still questions to be answered for several rosters. There are a handful of trades that could still happen and need to happen by the end of the NFL preseason. Could N'Keal Harry be moved or salvage a relationship with the New England Patriots? Will Jordan Hicks finally be moved from the Arizona Cardinals? Will the Buffalo Bills find a TE and will the Indianapolis Colts find a quick replacement at QB?

Five realistic trades that should occur by the end of the NFL preseason

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr to Washington Football Team

The Las Vegas Raiders are not sold on QB Derek Carr and I don't see him doing anything special in 2021 to change the front office's mind. Marcus Mariota would also be available, but Carr would be a better upgrade for Washington. Taylor Heinicke could be included in a package to send to Las Vegas for his cheap pricetag and potential. Washington won the NFL's NFC East last year, partly due to Dak Prescott being injured. The roster is still solid and young and, like the Denver Broncos, are missing a crucial NFL QB.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington to New Orleans Saints

Earlier on Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington requested a trade due to limited playtime. He's not a bad WR in the NFL at all, but is lost in a busy WR group. The New Orleans Saints will be without Michael Thomas for the majority of the season. Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris will step into bigger starting roles, but the depth consists of Chris Hogan, Ty Montgomery, Marquez Callaway, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. Washington has speed and can be a playmaker in the NFL when given the chance.

#3 - Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku to Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills just gave QB Josh Allen a six-year, $258 million extension, but still has a need to a vertical threat TE for Allen. It is a missing piece for the Bills to have a deep run in the NFL playoffs. David Njoku is only 25 and a third-string TE for the Cleveland Browns. He's playing on his fifth-year option and the Bills could sign him to a decent NFL contract as a long-term starter. In 2018, he had 639 receiving yards and four TDs. Over the last two seasons, he's combined for just 254 yards and three TDs.

#4 - Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles to Carolina Panthers

From Inside Training Camp Live: #Bears QB Nick Foles seems to like the idea of the #Colts trading for him. But will they? pic.twitter.com/7nXmCg74Ap — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2021

Nick Foles going to the Indianapolis Colts would be a giant mistake on all accounts, especially if the Colts plan on running with Carson Wentz once he's healthy. The Carolina Panthers don't have a solid backup QB with PJ Walker and Will Grier behind Sam Darnold. Foles could help mentor Darnold as he tries to find his place in the NFL and can keep the Panthers' season alive if Darnold gets injured.

#5 - Arizona Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks to Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Jordan Hicks is still awaiting his NFL trade after wanting to be a starter elsewhere. He's only 29 and in 16 games last season had an INT, four passes defended, 118 tackles, and 11 tackles for loss. The Cincinnati Bengals' weakness lies within their LB group. Germaine Pratt had 89 tackles and five for loss in 16 games last year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar