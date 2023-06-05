Getting on the cover of Madden 24 is a dream of nearly all NFL players. Deion Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was asked which players should be on Madden cover. One player Sanders mentioned is the speedy Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, saying that "he ain't no joke."

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach also added three other possible Madden 24 cover athletes. He noted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

All four are strong candidates given their playmaking ability.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders Who’s on the cover?



Find out who’s on the cover of There's only 1 correct answer babyWho’s on the cover?Find out who’s on the cover of #Madden24 this Wednesday! #EAathlete There's only 1 correct answer baby‼️ Who’s on the cover? Find out who’s on the cover of #Madden24 this Wednesday! #EAathlete https://t.co/Kp372i2kE4

Tyreek Hill once again proved just how dominant he was in his first season with the Miami Dolphins. The former Kansas City Chiefs star had 119 receptions for 1.710 yards and seven touchdowns for Miami last season, and his receptions and yards were the most in a single-season in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts elevated himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league last season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. He finished second in the MVP voting, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also had 760 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



This is why he didn't chase even more guaranteed $ in his contract.



Video - #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts just said everything: “Money is nice, Championships are better."This is why he didn't chase even more guaranteed $ in his contract. Video - #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts just said everything: “Money is nice, Championships are better."This is why he didn't chase even more guaranteed $ in his contract. https://t.co/wy84qT43Tr

Nick Bosa started 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season and led the league in sacks with 18.5. Bosa would be the AP Defensive Player of the Year after recording at least 15 sacks in two straight seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt won the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, recording double-digit sacks in four of his six seasons in the NFL. Sanders himself said that he should be on the Madden 24 cover, but that seems unlikely.

Another superstar QB who could grace the Madden 24 cover

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has also been linked to be on the Madden 24 cover. Allen has led the Bills to the playoffs since becoming the team's starter in the 2019 season. The 2018 first-round selection has finished in the top five of the MVP voting twice, including last season.

He threw for 4,283 yards, 35 tocuhdowns, and 14 interceptions, placing in the Top 10 in the NFL in 2022.

It marked the two-time Pro Bowler's third consecutive season with at least 4,000+ yards and 30+ touchdowns. Fans will find out soon enough who will the cover athlete for Madden.

Poll : 0 votes