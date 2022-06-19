Roblox Zo Samurai codes (June 2022): Free Souls 

Roblox Zo Samurai is a multiplayer fighting game in which players must engage in combat with their opponents. Voldex released the title in April 2021, and it can be played with up to 25 players on a single server.

Roblox Zo Samurai was recently updated, and the developers added some new features to the game and released new codes. In this article, players can find these codes, as well as redemption procedures for Roblox Zo Samurai.

Codes to redeem free rewards in Roblox Zo Samurai

New active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and players should be careful while redeeming them in the game. If there are any errors in the code, they will simply not work. Players can always use the simple approach of entering the code by copying and pasting it into the text box in the game.

Roblox codes aren't permanent, which means they can be removed from the game after a certain amount of time. As a result, players should take advantage of them by redeeming them as soon as possible to prevent missing out on free rewards in the game.

Here are all the freshly released as well as the active codes for Roblox Zo Samurai (June 2022):

300KLIKES – Redeem this code to receive free Souls (NEW)

CLANSV2 – Redeem this code to receive free Souls

915719 – Redeem this code to receive free Souls

NEWYEAR2022 – Redeem this code to receive free Souls

MERRYCHRISTMAS – Redeem this code to receive free Souls

100MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive free Souls

ZoDown – Redeem this code to receive free Souls

QUESTS – Redeem this code to receive 25 Souls

zeekbday – Redeem this code to receive 117 Souls

80M – Redeem this code to receive 80 Souls

boarding – Redeem this code to receive 100 Souls

halloween – Redeem this code to receive 40 Souls

Zowipzo2 – Redeem this code to receive Souls

42 – Redeem this code to receive 42 Souls

ZOZO – Redeem this code to receive 20 Souls

TWEETERMAN – Redeem this code to receive 100 Souls

CODESRHERE – Redeem this code to receive 15 Souls

Note: If players are having difficulties redeeming the code, they can close the game and reopen it after a few minutes. This may redirect players to a new server where the codes can be easily redeemed.

Expired Codes

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Roblox Zo Samurai for now.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Zo Samurai

Redeeming a code in Zo Samurai is a little different than other Roblox games and players can do so by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Open Roblox Zo Samurai on mobile

Step 2: Scroll down to the small billboard area, and the 'Enter Codes' sign can be visible

Step 3: Interact with the sign

Step 4: Enter or copy the desired code from the list mentioned above

Step 5: Paste it onto the text box that says 'CODE'

Step 6: Hit 'OK' to claim the rewards

Players should always double-check the entered code before hitting the 'OK' button.

How to get more codes in Roblox Zo Samurai

Players can follow the developers Zeek, Tampered, and Sami on Twitter for additional codes for the game. Players can also join the official ZO Discord server to learn more about the game and its codes, as well as interact with other Zo Samurai players and developers.

Other games like Zo Samurai

Blood Samurai 2

Opulence Studios' Blood Samurai 2 is a multiplayer fighting game that was launched in 2020. The gacha experience allows up to 12 players on a single server. The game revolves around samurai, rice farming (optional), and combat.

Players can travel the world in search of a trainer to learn new stances, as well as discover caves with hidden secrets and villages brimming with quests. Players can also assassinate their targets, escort their contractors, and engage in a variety of other thrilling activities. Zo Samurai players should definitely try it out if they haven't already.

Demon Slayer RPG 2

Demon Slayer RPG 2 is one of the most popular gacha experiences on the platform, with several million fans playing the game. Shounen Studios developed this all-genre game in 2020, and it can be played with up to 18 players on a single server. The title is based on the popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer, which was created by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Players can either defeat the night's deadly monsters or betray humanity for more power in this game. Players will also be required to explore, grow stronger, and learn new techniques and talents in the game.

The game can also be played alone; however, because it is currently in beta, players may encounter errors and glitches while playing. Gamers should definitely try out this masterpiece.

Ninja Legends

Ninja Legends, a multiplayer fighting game created by Scriptbloxian Studios in 2019, can be played with up to 20 players on a single server. The game's main goal is for players to train ninjutsu and purchase swords and rankings in order to become stronger.

The greater the ninjutsu, the more powerful players are in the game. Ninja Legends has attracted billions of visits, making it one of the most popular games on the site. This multiplayer experience is worth trying for Roblox players.

