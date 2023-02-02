Create

Roblox Hunter x Athena codes (February 2023): Free Rerolls

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 02, 2023 05:20 PM IST
Redeem the codes to get freebies in Hunter x Athena (Image via Sportskeeda)
Roblox Hunter x Athena is based on the Hunter x Hunter anime/manga series. Players are given the ultimate objective of becoming supreme fighters on the map of Hunter x Athena.

To become the best fighters in Roblox Hunter x Athena, gamers must level up their in-game characters and master their movesets. Players can also take part in challenging quests to earn in-game resources. They can also use the promo codes featured in this article to dominate the server.

These codes offer free Rerolls to help players customize their characters' Clan and Nen Color. Interested readers can learn more about the active codes by scrolling down.

Active codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

You can redeem the active Roblox codes provided below within a couple of minutes:

  • AndyCanCodeClan – Players can redeem this code for Clan Reroll (Latest)
  • AndyCanCodeNen – Players can redeem this code for Nen Color Reroll (Latest)
  • Update1– Players can redeem this code for Clan Reroll (It was published during the update)
  • NewUpdateClan – Players can redeem this code for Clan Reroll
  • NewUpdateNen – Players can redeem this code for Nen Color Reroll

Active codes do not have expiration dates. Hence, players are urged to redeem them swiftly.

Invalid codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

Several old codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena have gone inactive. Not to worry, as new codes are provided to the community regularly.

  • Sorry1 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • Sorry2 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • Sorry3 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • Sorry4 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • Sorry5 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • 20Kmembers_clan – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • 10Kfavorites_clan – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • 20Kmembers_nen – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color
  • idk_what_axel_asked – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color
  • !9000Clan – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • !9000Clan2 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • !9000Face – This code was redeemed to reroll your Face
  • !9000Face2 –This code was redeemed to reroll your Face
  • !9000Nen – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color
  • !9000Nen2 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color
  • !LeoFixedCode – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • !LeoGift – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • !500ClanReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • !500NenColorReroll –This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color
  • !500FaceReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Face
  • !700ClanReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan
  • !700NenColorReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color
  • !700FaceReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Face
  • !FaceReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Face
  • !NenColorReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color
  • !ClanReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena?

Players can easily redeem the Roblox codes by following the steps outlined below:

  • Launch the game and enter the server.
  • Once inside the server, press "/" on your keyboard (click the chat button if you are logged in from a mobile).
  • Users can now copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the small empty text box.
  • Press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to activate the code immediately.

The newly obtained freebies will be added to your in-game inventory. Also, ensure a stable internet connection before redeeming the codes.

