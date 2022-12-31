Roblox Tower Blitz codes for January 2023: Free rewards

Roblox Tower Blitz is a game developed by Hexagon Development Community and was originally created by OsterDog in February 2020. Since then, it has been visited by almost 74 million players.

In Roblox Tower Blitz, players will fight large battles against invading aliens destroying their world. Gamers must strategically place towers in their path to prevent them from wreaking more havoc. They must ensure they have the units in the right place, or their planet could be doomed anytime.

Certain codes can provide users with more freebies, such as tokens and skins. Players will be given a huge boost if they add these codes to their game, making it much easier for a kick-start.

Active and inactive Roblox Tower Blitz codes for free rewards in January 2023

List of Active codes in Tower Blitz

As of now, there is only one working code for Roblox Tower Blitz that will grant players the much-needed reward to level up their character at a faster pace:

returnoftheking - Redeem this code and earn free rewards.

List of Inactive codes in Tower Blitz

Here’s a list of all the inactive codes in Tower Blitz. They may not work as they’ve expired already. However, players can try using them in the event to check if these are still redeemable for that particular account.

odeOfAutumn

shutdownEvent

businessfixes

Dreamfromfortnite

How to redeem all the active codes in Tower Blitz

Players can redeem Tower Blitz codes with ease. They can follow the simple steps provided below to redeem all the active ones within a short period of time:

Load up Tower Blitz on Roblox on your device.

Click on the Twitter bird icon on the left side of your screen, right under the other options.

You will get a new pop-up window to type in a code.

Type the code and click on the Use button to redeem your code.

Players must double-check the codes to avoid typos and spelling mistakes while manually entering them. For a smoother experience, one can copy-paste the codes during the redemption procedure.

More details about Roblox Tower Blitz

In Roblox Tower Blitz, players are in charge of their own base, which they need to defend strategically in this tower defense game. It is up to them to place their soldiers and ensure they shoot the enemy before they arrive.

Gamers are essentially playing a tower defense game on Roblox. The only difference is that they play as a Giant player, and everything they set down is small. Their soldiers should be placed near the enemy's path so they can shoot them on their way to their base.

To place and upgrade their soldiers, players need tokens. They can run out of health in the game, but can always keep trying. Each wave of enemies gets harder, but the real fun is watching their own soldiers take them out on a unified front.

Tower Blitz has three difficulties which are Normal Mode, Hard Mode, and Expert Mode. Once gamers lose or triumph in a round, they gain EXP and Tokens, which can be utilized to buy skin crates and other towers. EXP is automatically used to level up and this unlocks specific maps and towers.

Poll : 0 votes