Begu upsets Suarez Navarro to reach Bucharest final

Victory over Carla Suarez Navarro sent Irina-Camelia Begu into the Bucharest Open final.

by Omnisport News 22 Jul 2017, 23:03 IST

Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Irina-Camelia Begu is on course for victory on home soil after beating Carla Suarez Navarro 7-5 7-5 to reach the Bucharest Open final.

The Romanian world number 58 fell 3-0 down in the opening set but recovered with four breaks of serve to move in front against her Spanish opponent - ranked 24 places higher.

And, after twice throwing away a one-break advantage in the second set, Begu wrapped up the win with her fourth match point on the Suarez Navarro serve.

However, it will not be an all-Romanian final after Ana Bogdan let her one-set lead slip to fall to a 3-6 6-2 6-4 loss to Julia Goerges.

Meanwhile, at the Ladies Championship Gstaad, Kiki Bertens will have a chance to avenge her defeat in last year's final when she takes on Anett Kontaveit on Sunday.

Bertens lost to Viktorija Golubic in 2016 but has another shot at the title after Sara Sorribes Tormo retired with a wrist injury having lost the opening set 6-1.

Kontaveit was a 6-4 6-1 victor over world number 140 Tereza Martincova.