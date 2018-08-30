Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Davis Cup shouldn't become Pique Cup – Federer questions Barcelona star

Omnisport
NEWS
News
191   //    30 Aug 2018, 05:03 IST
Roger Federer - cropped
Roger Federer playing in Cincinnati

Roger Federer warned that the Davis Cup should not become the "Pique Cup" as he questioned the Barcelona star's involvement in the competition's overhaul.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved a major change to the Davis Cup beginning next year, with the team tournament to be played as a week-long season finale.

But Kosmos, an investment group founded by Pique, reportedly want the event played in September, leading to a potential clash with Federer's Laver Cup.

Federer said he was yet to speak to Pique, but warned organisers they needed to be careful with their Davis Cup changes.

"The good part of all this confusion is that everyone will have to sit around one table and listen to the other's desires," Federer said.

"The ITF, the Association of Tennis Professionals, the Laver Cup. It is true that the coming weeks may be very interesting.

"I have not spoken to Gerard Pique yet, but I admit that it's a bit odd to see a footballer arrive and meddle in the tennis business. Be careful: the Davis Cup should not become the Pique Cup.

"I am globally for innovations: our sport needs to think a little outside the box to innovate.

"But it's a bit like in a part of Jenga, you have to be careful not to remove the room that will bring down the whole building."

Omnisport
NEWS
Davis Cup: Will the proposed changes bring about the...
RELATED STORY
Davis Cup overhauled for 2019 with season-ending team event
RELATED STORY
Davis Cup revamp passed by two-thirds majority vote
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about India's Davis Cup star,...
RELATED STORY
Tennis leaders preparing to vote on Davis Cup overhaul
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic? The 'GOAT'...
RELATED STORY
Federer, Djokovic headline rosters for Laver Cup in Chicago
RELATED STORY
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Grass Court Players of all time
RELATED STORY
7 most one-sided tennis rivalries in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us