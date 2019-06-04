×
Djokovic can surpass Federer's grand slam haul - Ivanisevic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    04 Jun 2019, 00:38 IST
federer djokovic - cropped
Roger Federer (L) and Novak Djokovic at the 2018 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic can surpass Roger Federer's record haul of 20 major titles, according to Goran Ivanisevic.

World number one Djokovic is aiming to become just the second man to hold all four grand slams simultaneously on two separate occasions, a feat only previously achieved by Rod Laver.

Winning the French Open this weekend would take the Serbian's grand slam tally to 16 - one shy of Rafael Nadal and four behind Federer in the all-time standings.

Djokovic is five years younger than Federer and appears to be in top shape after overcoming an elbow problem that coincided with his slump in form after completing the career Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2016.

Consequently, 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic believes Federer's place at the top of the all-time major winners list is not secure.

Asked if a second 'Novak Slam' would make Djokovic the greatest in history, Ivanisevic said: "Maybe if he wins all four in one year then it's a different story.

"But you've seen Nole last year when everybody thought that he's never going to come back... and then months later he's winning all the grand slams.

"I think he can beat Roger's record. He's healthy. He's very, very focused. If he wins here [in Paris] definitely you know he has two more - Wimbledon and the US Open. It's simple. Everything is possible.

"For me there are only two guys here who can win, one is Nadal and the other is Djokovic. Maybe Nadal is one per cent more the favourite, but I would like Djokovic to win."

Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open on Monday by convincingly beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

