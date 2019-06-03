×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Djokovic makes French Open history with ruthless Struff dismantling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    03 Jun 2019, 18:30 IST
NovakDjokovic - cropped
Novak Djokovic during his win over Jan-Lennard Struff

Novak Djokovic became the first man to reach the French Open quarter-finals in 10 straight years by convincingly beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2 on Monday.

The 2016 champion was at his ruthless best on Court Philippe-Chatrier as he surpassed Roger Federer's nine straight last-eight appearances at Roland Garros set from 2005 until 2013.

In cooler conditions than his straight-sets third-round victory over qualifier Salvatore Caruso – which the top seed acknowledged was tougher than expected – Djokovic dismantled Struff to advance in just an hour and 33 minutes.

Struff, who required over four hours to see off Borna Coric in his previous match, started positively but was helpless when Djokovic quickly shifted through the gears and raced to an impressive triumph.

The world number one was required to defend stoically from the off and the big-serving German displayed his power as he staved off a break point to hold for 1-1.

A tremendous backhand beat an advancing Struff to set up a chance to break and Djokovic battered his way through to take it, finishing with an overhead smash after seeing a string of groundstrokes come back.

Djokovic moved a set and two breaks up as he reeled off the first four games of the second – a highlight coming when he looked to send the ball down the line and instead played it behind Struff as the world number 45 moved across to close the opening.

The 15-time major winner faced little resistance in serving out the set and the writing was on the wall when he again beat the Struff serve to start the third.

Advertisement

Djokovic sent a blistering, swerving forehand into the corner to increase his advantage, while a magnificent drop shot from the baseline preceded him consolidating with a hold.to 15.

Struff had a break point when Djokovic looked to close out the match but netted a backhand and the top seed took the next two points to put it to bed.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Novak Djokovic [1] bt Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Djokovic - 31/12
Struff - 20/19

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Djokovic - 6/3
Struff - 4/3

BREAK POINTS WON
Djokovic - 5/7
Struff - 0/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Djokovic - 62
Struff - 51

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Djokovic - 86/69
Struff - 72/41

TOTAL POINTS
Djokovic - 85
Struff - 54

Advertisement
French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff - Where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more 
RELATED STORY
Djokovic surprised by Caruso test as Struff awaits
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Jan- Lennard Struff: Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
French Open: Djokovic admits he is driven to succeed by rivalry with Federer and Nadal
RELATED STORY
Laver tips Djokovic for French Open success and calendar Grand Slam
RELATED STORY
Djokovic talks after winning his opening game in the French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Roger Federer's expected route to the title
RELATED STORY
5 biggest upsets in French Open history
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: What is at stake for 'Big 3' and Dominic Thiem
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us