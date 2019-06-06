×
Halep conqueror Anisimova 'eager' for Barty contest

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    06 Jun 2019, 20:18 IST
AmandaAnisimova - cropped
Amanda Anisimova after defeating Simona Halep

Amanda Anismiova was unwilling to rest on her laurels after shocking French Open champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals as she quickly turned her attentions to last-four opponent Ashleigh Barty.

Anisimova, 17, became the youngest semi-finalist at Roland Garros since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006 with a stunning 6-2 6-4 victory over world number three Halep – the biggest win of her fledgling career.

However, the American, making just her fourth appearance in the main draw of a grand slam, quickly turned her focus to a semi-final showdown with eighth seed Barty, who defeated Madison Keys 6-3 7-5.

The women's semi-finals were moved to Friday, in line with the men's, after rain on Wednesday washed out a day of play.

"I always think the day before about the next round. I have never played [Barty] before, but I'm really looking forward to it. It should be a good match," said Anisimova.

"I have watched her play a couple of times and I think she's a very good player. I'm really happy that I get to play tomorrow. I don't have to wait a whole day, because I get really eager to want to go on the court, so I'm happy I get to play tomorrow."

After defeating 18-year-old Iga Swiatek in just 45 minutes in round four, Halep stated the young players on the WTA Tour have a degree of courage that she and her contemporaries did not possess at such an age.

World number 51 Anisimova gave an example of that confidence by revealing she thought seriously about her prospects of triumphing at the 2019 Australian Open, having upset Lesia Tsurenko and Aryna Sabalenka before falling to Petra Kvitova in round four.

She said: "I obviously respect every opponent I play, it doesn't matter what ranking they are. I was going out there and I'm playing Halep. She won last year [and] obviously I respect her a lot, but I know I'm capable of doing a lot, and I know I can play very well. I never doubt my abilities.

"Actually, when I was playing in Australia, I was thinking about winning it. It seems like such a hard thing to do. I didn't really think that I could. It just seemed very difficult. And even getting past Petra, she just killed me in that match.

"In this tournament, I feel a lot more confident and feeling my game a bit better than I did there."

Due to the downpour on Wednesday, neither of the women's semi-finals will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Anisimova's match against Barty on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, while Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova do battle on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

"It doesn't really matter. They're all beautiful courts. Whatever court they put me on to play in, I'm going to be happy. They are all amazing courts," added Anisimova.

