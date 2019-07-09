×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Maybe I'm super strong – Serena Williams baffled by Wimbledon fine

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    09 Jul 2019, 23:32 IST
Williams - cropped
Serena Williams in action at Wimbledon

Serena Williams is not sure why she was fined for throwing a racket during a practice session ahead of Wimbledon.

Reports emerged on Monday claiming Williams had been fined $10,000 (£8,021) by Wimbledon organisers for damaging one of the practice courts with her racket on June 30, the day before the start of the tournament.

Williams slammed her racket onto the clay in the US Open final defeat to Naomi Osaka in September 2018, with the seven-time Wimbledon champion labelling umpire Carlos Ramos a "liar" and "thief" for handing her three code violations.

The fine did not seem to impact Williams in her Wimbledon quarter-final against Alison Riske, though, as she progressed to the last four on Tuesday with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 win over her compatriot on centre court.

And when asked about the incident in a post-match news conference, Williams explained she is confused as to why she was handed such a high fine, joking she actually has super-human strength like a character in the Avengers film series.

"I just threw my racket. I got fined," Williams said.

"I mean, I guess if you could tell me [what the damage was], I would appreciate it. I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I'm super strong, I don't know."

Williams will face Barbora Strycova in the last four after the Czech ended Johanna Konta's hopes with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 triumph on Centre Court.

Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Andy Murray confirms Wimbledon partnership with Serena Williams
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams survives Wimbledon scare as Meghan comes out to support American star
RELATED STORY
Super Serena turns on the style at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams: Coco can win Wimbledon and Barty is a force to be reckoned with
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams and Andy Murray learn mixed doubles Wimbledon draw fate
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon day 7th : Highlights : Serena Williams : Alison Riske : Nadal 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019 : Day 4th Highlights : Roger Federer | Serena Williams | Nadal
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon day 6th : Highlights : Serena Williams | Ashleigh Barty | Andy Murray 
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Day 2 highlights: Roger Federer | Nadal | Serena Williams 
RELATED STORY
Serena starts Wimbledon bid with straight-sets win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us