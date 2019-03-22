×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tomic earns Djokovic clash, Auger-Aliassime impresses again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    22 Mar 2019, 10:14 IST
BernardTomic-cropped
Australian Bernard Tomic

World number one Novak Djokovic awaits Bernard Tomic in the second round of the ATP Miami Open, while Canadian sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime also progressed.

Australian Tomic saw off Thiago Monteiro in straight sets to advance at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime was impressive again as he got past Casper Ruud in his opening-round match, which went the distance.

Spanish veteran David Ferrer, meanwhile, showed he still has plenty of fight left after eliminating Sam Querrey with retirement on the horizon.

 

FORGOTTEN MAN TOMIC MOVES ON

Tomic will face top seed and six-time Miami champion Djokovic following his 6-4 6-1 victory over Monteiro.

Touted as the future of Australian tennis, former world number 17 Tomic was due to face Tomas Berdych in the first round before the Czech withdrew.

Monteiro stepped in and Tomic made light work of the Brazilian qualifier, with Djokovic awaiting the world number 81.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Radu Albot secured a showdown with fourth seed Roger Federer after Matthew Ebden retired.

 

AUGER-ALIASSIME RALLIES IN MIAMI

The 18-year-old came from a set down to top Ruud 3-6 6-1 6-2.

Auger-Aliassime stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to a third-round appearance at the Indian Wells Masters.

And he produced another impressive display as he rallied past his Norwegian opponent to set up a match against 29th seed Marton Fucsovics.

 

FERRER ROLLS BACK THE YEARS

The 36-year-old will retire in two months but he is not done just yet.

Ferrer – featuring in his 17th and final Miami Open – accounted for American Querrey 6-3 6-2 in just 74 minutes.

"I enjoyed it a lot. It's Miami, a lot of people have supported me all these years. For me, it's a great experience to play in this new stadium," Ferrer said. "I'm really happy because I played really good... I am doing my goal, and my goal is to be competitive."

Next up is German second seed Alexander Zverev.

Omnisport
NEWS
Miami Open 2019: Berdych pulls out with injury, Tipsarevic gets first win in a year
RELATED STORY
Djokovic digs deep again to see off Basilashvili
RELATED STORY
Federer to face Istomin at Australian Open, Djokovic to meet qualifier
RELATED STORY
ATP New York Open: Tomic sets up Isner clash in New York
RELATED STORY
Kohlschreiber shocks Djokovic at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, men's final: It's Nadal vs Djokovic again!
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Federer vs Nadal clash gets closer 
RELATED STORY
Nadal, Federer cruise as Djokovic departs
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, quarterfinals preview: Nishikori has a tough task against Djokovic, Raonic the favorite against Pouille
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: 3 interesting 1st round match-ups to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us