Unfair and inappropriate - WTA chief scathing of women's semi-final scheduling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    07 Jun 2019, 00:08 IST
CourtSimonne-Mathieu - cropped
Court Simonne-Mathieu will host one for the women's French Open semi-finals

WTA CEO and chairman Steve Simon branded the French Open organisers' decision not to stage the women's semi-finals on the main show court as "unfair and inappropriate".

With rain washing out play on Wednesday, the decision was taken to delay the last-four matches in the women's draw until Friday, with separate tickets having already been sold for the men's matches.

It was announced on Thursday that eighth seed Ashleigh Barty and 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals, will play on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, with Johanna Konta meeting Marketa Vondrousova on the newly built Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Both men's semi-finals will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal kicking off the action an hour and 50 minutes after their female counterparts are scheduled to begin.

"There's no doubt that scheduling has been challenged by weather conditions and the WTA understands the scheduling issues presented at Roland Garros," read a statement from Simon.

"We are, however, extremely disappointed by the scheduling of both women's semi-finals on outside courts. This decision is unfair and inappropriate.

"The four women who have played so well and made it this far have earned their right to play on the biggest stage.

"We believe other solutions were possible which would have been to the benefit of fans as well as all players."

Tournament director Guy Forget on Wednesday admitted scheduling concerns were heightened by the prospect of more rain in Paris on Friday.

