Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US Open chair umpire Carlos Ramos says he is 'fine'

Associated Press
NEWS
News
46   //    12 Sep 2018, 14:40 IST
AP Image

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final has spoken publicly for the first time since the match, saying he is "fine."

Ramos, who is from Portugal, spoke briefly to Portuguese newspaper Tribuna Expresso this week.

"I'm fine, given the circumstances," Ramos said, according to the newspaper. "It's a delicate situation, but umpiring 'a la carte' doesn't exist. Don't worry about me."

The newspaper said Ramos received hundreds of messages of support from family, colleagues, players and former players. He said he has avoided social media and only reads "balanced" articles about the incident. He also refrained from going out the day after the final to avoid problems, according to the report.

The International Tennis Federation has defended Ramos for his actions during the final. The U.S. Open fined Williams for her three code violations.

The WTA later called for equal treatment of all tennis players and coaching to be allowed across the sport.

Ramos has been assigned to officiate the Davis Cup semifinal matches between the United States and Croatia, a best-of-five series which begins Friday and ends Sunday in Zadar, Croatia.

Associated Press
NEWS
'A la carte' arbitration doesn't exit – umpire Ramos...
RELATED STORY
US Open final chair ump Ramos to work US-Croatia Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
Serena row could've been defused by umpire Ramos - Davenport
RELATED STORY
Umpire Ramos acted with 'professionalism and integrity'...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Tennis great King says double standard in tennis
RELATED STORY
Governing body defends umpire after Serena Williams flap
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Djokovic: Umpire changed course of Serena match
RELATED STORY
US Open final: Naomi Osaka makes history, Serena Williams...
RELATED STORY
Serena handed $17,000 fine for US Open final conduct
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 3 things we learned from Roger Federer’s...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us