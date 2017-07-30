Wozniacki suffers fifth final loss of 2017 as Siniakova secures Bastad title

Katerina Siniakova improved on her runner-up finish in the 2016 Swedish Open by taking the 2017 title, beating top seed Caroline Wozniacki.

by Omnisport News 30 Jul 2017, 23:07 IST

Katerina Siniakova in action on the WTA Tour

Caroline Wozniacki's painful run of final losses continued as the Dane was beaten to the Swedish Open crown by Katerina Siniakova in Bastad.

Wozniacki has won more matches than any other player on the WTA Tour this year and was playing in her fifth final of 2017 on Sunday.

However, the former world number one is still seeking her first title of the season after again falling at the last hurdle.

Siniakova ultimately prevailed 6-3 6-4 against the top seed, coming from 3-1 down in the second set.

The runner-up in Bastad last year, Siniakova now has two WTA Tour titles to her name, having broken her duck in Shenzhen in January.

The Czech came storming out of the blocks on Sunday, opening up a 4-1 lead before seeing five break points go begging in the sixth game.

Although Wozniacki briefly got the match back on serve, Siniakova immediately broke again and served out the opening set.

Both Wozniacki and Siniakova haven taken MTO following the opening set. #EricssonOpen pic.twitter.com/d3j8JCgcu1 — WTA (@WTA) July 30, 2017

Both players then took medical timeouts to receive treatment on arm injuries and it was Wozniacki who started the second set the stronger, only to then falter.

Siniakova reeled off four games in succession to move to the brink of victory and her Danish opponent was unable to respond.

"This just means so much to me," said the new champion. "Last year was really good, and I'm so happy that I came back because I couldn't imagine a better week."