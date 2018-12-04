Canada seal World Cup spot in China

Canada celebrate qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup

Canada booked their spot at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China after defeating Brazil on Monday.

Kyle Wiltjer led the way with 25 points as Canada accounted for Brazil 94-67 to secure their ticket to next year's World Cup.

Dominican Republic kept their qualification hopes alive by topping Chile 74-65, while Venezuela overcame Virgin Islands 77-76 in the Americas section.

Elsewhere in Europe, Russia saw off the Czech Republic 81-61, but that was still not enough for the third-placed team to clinch qualification as Finland remained within touching distance.

Finland edged past Bosnia-Herzegovina with a fourth-quarter rally, overturning an 18-point deficit to win 81-77, and they are one point behind Russia in fourth.

Meanwhile, Serbia took a huge step towards qualification. They handed Greece a first defeat in dominant fashion, 84-61.

Japan and Iran both made strides in the Asian section, with the Philippines knocked out of the automatic qualifying places in Group F.

Nick Fazekas contributed 41 points and 15 rebounds as Japan defeated Kazakhstan 86-70, while Iran upset Philippines 78-70.