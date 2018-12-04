×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Canada seal World Cup spot in China

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    04 Dec 2018, 09:07 IST
Canada-cropped
Canada celebrate qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup

Canada booked their spot at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China after defeating Brazil on Monday.

Kyle Wiltjer led the way with 25 points as Canada accounted for Brazil 94-67 to secure their ticket to next year's World Cup.

Dominican Republic kept their qualification hopes alive by topping Chile 74-65, while Venezuela overcame Virgin Islands 77-76 in the Americas section.

Elsewhere in Europe, Russia saw off the Czech Republic 81-61, but that was still not enough for the third-placed team to clinch qualification as Finland remained within touching distance.

Finland edged past Bosnia-Herzegovina with a fourth-quarter rally, overturning an 18-point deficit to win 81-77, and they are one point behind Russia in fourth.

Meanwhile, Serbia took a huge step towards qualification. They handed Greece a first defeat in dominant fashion, 84-61.

Japan and Iran both made strides in the Asian section, with the Philippines knocked out of the automatic qualifying places in Group F.

Nick Fazekas contributed 41 points and 15 rebounds as Japan defeated Kazakhstan 86-70, while Iran upset Philippines 78-70.

Omnisport
NEWS
US beats Uruguay, qualifies for 2019 Basketball World Cup
RELATED STORY
Nigeria and Tunisia seal FIBA Basketball World Cup spots
RELATED STORY
US secure 10th Women's Basketball World Cup title in style
RELATED STORY
Jeff Van Gundy has Americans on brink of World Cup berth
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Spain wins bronze medal at Women's World Cup
RELATED STORY
USA beaten by Argentina in World Cup qualifying
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Australia and US to play for World Cup title
RELATED STORY
Recap - 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Group Stage
RELATED STORY
Kobe Bryant made ambassador for 2019 World Cup in China
RELATED STORY
Early round of World Cup full of upsets and surprises
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us