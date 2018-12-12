×
Cavaliers' Thompson could miss month with sprained left foot

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    12 Dec 2018, 02:49 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Thompson's strong season has stalled.

Cleveland's starting center could miss a month after spraining his left foot in Monday night's 108-92 loss at Milwaukee. Thompson has been playing at an All-Star level and has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling Cavaliers, who are 6-21 and already missing star forward Kevin Love.

Thompson got hurt in the third quarter when he twisted his foot while landing on the foot of Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. Thompson tried to stay in the game before signaling to Cleveland's bench that he needed to come out. He did not return.

Afterward, Thompson didn't think his injury was too serious.

"I just fell forward on it, it'll be all right," he said. "It happens when you're rebounding and the little guys are down there. It's part of the game. I'm just glad I was able to walk off on my own two feet."

Thompson underwent further tests on Tuesday, which confirmed the sprain. The Cavaliers said he will be out a minimum of two weeks, and his status will updated "as appropriate."

The eight-year pro is having one of his best seasons, averaging 12 points and a career-high 11.6 rebounds in 27 games. Thompson has also embraced a leadership role with the young Cavs, who have experienced a coaching change and dealt with numerous injuries, the biggest to Love, who may not be back until mid-January after undergoing toe surgery.

Thompson's injury will force coach Larry Drew to make yet another lineup change. He's likely to start Larry Nance Jr. at center.

The Cavaliers host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
