Embiid to increase workload despite knee issue

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    28 Apr 2019, 05:50 IST
embiid-joel-04272019-getty-ftr.jpg
Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid plans to ramp up his workload in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Embiid has been hampered by a bothersome knee issue in the postseason but the 76ers star managed to help see off the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers face the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Saturday and despite the lingering problem, Embiid wants more minutes.

"It's still not there. It's still trying to get better," Embiid told reporters ahead of the matchup. "But that's an issue that's going to be there at least all playoffs until I actually get some real time to get some rest and work on myself. ...

"But, we did a good job managing it. Obviously I only averaged about 24 minutes last series, so this one I'm definitely going to need way more than that."

Embiid has been nursing tendinitis in his left knee, which is the same issue that kept him off the court in 14 of the team's 24 games after the All-Star break as well as Game 3 against the Nets in round one.

"It's hard because I'm known for playing through anything and pushing, pushing it," Embiid added. "And in some situations, like Game 3, I couldn't go because it was too much. But like I said, I just got to keep managing it and see how I feel and then go from there."

Embiid averaged 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 blocks in the five-game series against Brooklyn. He logged just 24.8 minutes per game.

