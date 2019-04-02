×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giannis surprised by Bucks' sensational season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    02 Apr 2019, 14:36 IST
giannisantetokounmpo - cropped
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo admits the Milwaukee Bucks' sensational NBA season has caught him by surprise.

Monday's 131-121 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center left the Bucks with a 58-20 record in 2018-19, and one win away from securing home advantage in the playoffs.

The Bucks were the first team to secure their postseason berth on March 1, and they wrapped up the Central Division title 20 days later.

Should they beat the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bucks will be guaranteed to go into the playoffs with the best record across the NBA, and that is something Antetokounmpo – who contributed 28 points against the Nets – was not expecting at the start of the campaign.

"I thought we were going to be a really good team, but to be honest with you I didn't think we would have the best record in the NBA," said the MVP contender following his return from an ankle issue.

"We know how important it [the best record] is, but we're just trying to get better.

"Obviously we won the game but we didn't play the best basketball we could play. Against Philly we're just going to try and be better and hopefully we can clinch the first spot in the NBA."

Defeat left the Nets scrambling for a playoff place, although they were fortunate to see all their rivals for the final three places also lose.

Advertisement

The Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets are all vying for the playoffs in the East, but suffered losses.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA 2019: Who should be MVP - James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo?
RELATED STORY
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The future of NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Giannis’ Strong Case for MVP
RELATED STORY
Milwaukee Bucks: Best Bucks Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Bucks, Hornets to play NBA's first regular-season game in Paris
RELATED STORY
Beal scores 32, Wizards top Giannis-less Bucks 113-106
RELATED STORY
Giannis 'ready to play' despite ankle issue
RELATED STORY
Giannis uninterested in MVP talk after beating Harden's Rockets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Predictions:  Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update, McCollum setback and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us