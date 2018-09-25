Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I want to be in Toronto - Kawhi Leonard focused on Raptors, not future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    25 Sep 2018, 01:53 IST
kawhi-leonard-42817-usnews-getty-FTR
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard insists his focus is on the here and now with the Toronto Raptors and not any potential future trade.

Eyebrows were raised in July when it was announced the All-Star forward had been traded from the San Antonio Spurs along with veteran Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

It was rumoured that Leonard was unhappy about moving to Toronto and instead favoured a switch to the Los Angeles Lakers, who now boast LeBron James among their ranks.

But Leonard, speaking at the NBA's media day, insists he is happy to be at the Raptors.

"I want to play here. As long as I have on a jersey, I want to play basketball. I came here with an open mind," he said.

"By winning games, this is how you get star-calibre players to want to come here and play."

On his future, he replied: "If you look towards the future, you're going to trip over the present."

Leonard's relationship with the Spurs became strained last season and he played just nine games due to a quad injury.

Questioned on what went wrong, Leonard said: "I have no regrets. But I want to focus on this team, this journey that we have in front of us today, and just stay in the present time, and not look back."

