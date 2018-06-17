LeBron James doesn't need to chase championships, says O'Neal

LeBron James is already among the greatest regardless of title wins, Shaquille O'Neal said.

Omnisport NEWS News 17 Jun 2018, 06:52 IST 86 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James

Shaquille O'Neal does not think Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James should worry about winning more championships.

O'Neal, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, won four titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat during his 19-year career.

But, he told ESPN in a recent interview he spent his last few seasons in the NBA chasing another title and O'Neal said James should not repeat that move.

"LeBron's book is already set," O'Neal said. "He done already passed up legends; he done already made his mark – he has three rings… If I was him, I wouldn't be trying to get four, five and six [rings] because it ain't going to matter.

"It's just something else to talk about, something else to add to the pages. He's a legend, talked about as 'who is the best' between he and Michael Jordan, so he's set."

James can opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers and become a free agent. O’Neal said it would be difficult for James to compete with the Golden State Warriors, regardless of where he plays.

Cleveland have lost to the Warriors in back-to back NBA Finals.

“Golden State turning themselves into a dynasty is making it hard for other teams to compete,” O'Neal said.

"You have three superstars on one team that actually play the right way. Even with LeBron [on a roster], if you don't play the right way, it doesn't matter."

O’Neal was a 15-time All-Star and earned NBA Finals MVP honours three times. He spent the final three years of his career with the Suns, Cavaliers and Celtics.