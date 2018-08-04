NBA players slam Trump over LeBron tweet

LeBron James

The sports world has sprung to the defence of LeBron James following a tweet from President Donald Trump that disparaged the four-time NBA MVP's intelligence.

After Trump watched CNN's Don Lemon interview James, he posted on Twitter: "LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Trump has regularly attracted criticism from athletes, particularly for his views on NFL players protesting by kneeling during the national anthem.

And James' NBA colleagues were quick to admonish Trump for his tweet.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better... im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay... forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids our future https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

Keep inspiring the masses @KingJames — C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) August 4, 2018