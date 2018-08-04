Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA players slam Trump over LeBron tweet

LeBron James

The sports world has sprung to the defence of LeBron James following a tweet from President Donald Trump that disparaged the four-time NBA MVP's intelligence.

After Trump watched CNN's Don Lemon interview James, he posted on Twitter: "LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Trump has regularly attracted criticism from athletes, particularly for his views on NFL players protesting by kneeling during the national anthem.

And James' NBA colleagues were quick to admonish Trump for his tweet.

