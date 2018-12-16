×
No. 14 Buffalo tops So. Illinois 73-65, improves to 10-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Dec 2018, 02:55 IST
AP Image

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Perkins had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 14 Buffalo beat Southern Illinois 73-65 on Saturday to improve to 10-0.

CJ Massinburg scored 14 points, Davonta Jordan had 11 and the Bulls continued their best start since 1930-31, when they finished 15-0. They have won 17 consecutive home games dating to last season.

Sean Lloyd Jr. had 14 points for Southern Illinois (7-5) in its second straight loss.

Buffalo scored 23 points off of 22 turnovers to help make up for shooting 7 of 30 from 3-point range.

Perkins scored 11 points during a 17-0 run that put Buffalo ahead 27-10 midway through the first half, but the Bulls went nearly eight minutes without a field goal during the Salukis' 10-0 run that trimmed the lead to 33-28 at the break.

Buffalo went on a 9-0 stretch early in the second half and built its largest advantage, 59-39, with 10:46 remaining. Southern Illinois chipped away and got within single digits in the closing minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls maintained their perfect record, but the road gets tougher next week with games at Syracuse and No. 21 Marquette.

Southern Illinois: The Salukis have struggled without leading scorer Armon Fletcher, who has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. Saturday's loss followed an 80-52 defeat at home against Murray State.

UP NEXT

Buffalo visits the Carrier Dome on Tuesday, looking to beat Syracuse for the first time since 1963. The Orange pulled away late to win last year's meeting 81-74.

Southern Illinois hosts Winthrop on Dec. 22 in its final nonconference game.

