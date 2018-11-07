Teske scores 13, No. 19 Michigan beats Norfolk State 63-44

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as No. 19 Michigan beat Norfolk State 63-44 to give John Beilein his 800th career coaching victory on Tuesday night.

Before the game, the Wolverines raised Final Four and Big Ten championship banners earned by last season's team.

Michigan's Charles Matthews scored 10 points, but was 0 of 4 on 3-pointers and 0 of 5 on free throws. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting in his debut with the Wolverines.

Norfolk State was held scoreless for seven-plus minutes to open the game while they missed their first eight shots.

Norfolk State's Nic Thomas scored nine points and Mastadi Pitt added seven points.

The Wolverines led 32-13 at halftime and were easily able to keep the comfortable cushion in the second half even though they shot poorly, making just 37 percent of their attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Norfolk State: The Spartans will struggle to win much if they don't shoot better. Michigan's defense is good, but Norfolk State missed many shots that were simply not contested and finished shooting 31 percent.

Michigan: Free-throw woes could be a potential problem again. The Wolverines were 13 of 29 at the line a year after they shot just 66 percent, a rate brought down by Matthews, Teske and Zavier Simpson.

DID YOU SEE THAT?

Teske scored two points with ease early in the game. The center missed a free throw and got the ball back because everyone on the court thought he was getting two shots at the line.

UP NEXT

Norfolk State hosts Mid-Atlantic Christian on Thursday night, playing its second of three games over five days.

Michigan hosts Holy Cross Saturday night in a tuneup before playing at Villanova on Nov. 14 in a rematch of an NCAA championship game the Wildcats won 79-62.