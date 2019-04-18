×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Amla pips Hendricks to Proteas World Cup place

Omnisport
NEWS
News
268   //    18 Apr 2019, 17:22 IST
HashimAmla - cropped
South Africa batsman Hashim Amla

South Africa have opted for Hashim Amla over Reeza Hendricks in their 15-man Cricket World Cup squad.

Veteran Amla represents the more experienced option and, in the only real call for the selectors to make, he has been preferred to Hendricks.

The rest of the squad was as expected, with Faf du Plessis set to lead the Proteas in England and Wales.

"We are very happy with the squad we have been able to put together and have every confidence in their ability to do our country proud at the World Cup," said selector Linda Zondi.

"The fact that we have managed to win our last five series in a row in this format against Zimbabwe, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka twice underlines the quality of the team that Faf will lead into the contest.

"The final selection is also the result of a very rigorous search we have conducted, leaving no stone unturned, to make sure that we have made the best use of the options available to us."

Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje missed the Indian Premier League with injuries, but both have recovered in time to be included in the final group.

Meanwhile, JP Duminy has suitably recovered from shoulder surgery to take his place in the squad.

 

South Africa squad in full: Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Advertisement
Amla replaced by Hendricks due to father's illness
RELATED STORY
Markram, Amla and Duminy return to Proteas ODI squad
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Who will make it to South Africa's squad for the tournament?
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strongest South Africa Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Hendricks, De Kock and Steyn join up with Proteas squad
RELATED STORY
Ngidi recalled by South Africa, Amla omitted from ODI squad
RELATED STORY
Hendricks and weather combine to frustrate Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Hafeez plays steady hand as Pakistan punish Proteas' patient approach
RELATED STORY
Pakistan tour of South Africa 2018-19: South Africa vs Pakistan, 5th ODI- Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup heroes from 2015 who will not play World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 34 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 33 | Yesterday
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us