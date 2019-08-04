×
Ashes 2019: Australia set England 398 to win first Test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
72   //    04 Aug 2019, 22:28 IST

Matthew Wade raises his bat at Edgbaston
Matthew Wade raises his bat at Edgbaston

Matthew Wade joined Steve Smith in making a century before free-scoring Australia declared on 487-7 in their second innings to set England the near-impossible task of chasing 398 for victory in the first Ashes Test.

The brilliant Wade racked up his first three-figure score in Test cricket since January 2013 with a brilliant 110 and James Pattinson made an entertaining 47 not out as Australia continued to make England toil on day four at Edgbaston.

And with Australia reaching such an impressive score, captain Tim Paine waved in his men with around an hour of play remaining in Birmingham.

It meant England will have to bat out the closing stages of Sunday and the entirety of Monday on a wearing Edgbaston pitch that will have Australia spinner Nathan Lyon purring to avoid defeat.

DECLARATION! Tim Paine is keen for the Aussies to have a bowl this evening. Australia finish up on 7-487d with Cummins 26* and Pattinson 47*.

England need 398 runs to win.
Australia need 10 wickets. #Ashes https://t.co/adY5nEzxYR
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 4, 2019

<script></script>

Also read – Ashes Winners Captains List

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Ashes live score, schedule, news, results, Ashes Team & Squad, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

