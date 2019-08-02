×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Broad wants England to take inspiration from Smith masterclass

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    02 Aug 2019, 02:06 IST
Broad - cropped
Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Steve Smith

Steve Smith's sublime innings showed England that big runs can be scored in the opening Ashes Test, according to Stuart Broad.

On his first Test appearance since being banned following his role in the ball-tampering scandal, Smith put on a masterful display at Edgbaston, hitting 144 from 219 delivers to rescue the visitors after they slumped to 122-8.

Broad, who brought up his 100th Ashes wicket by dismissing Smith late on, starred for England with the ball after fellow paceman Jimmy Anderson had succumbed to injury.

With England set a target of 284, Rory Burns and Jason Roy batted out the last two overs of play for 10 to leave the match finely poised heading into day two.

And though Broad recognised the damage Smith's knock had done to England's hopes, he also felt it should provide inspiration as they look to build a total in Birmingham. 

"He's played beautifully. He's always been awkward to bowl at," he said.

"But I think we bowled really well at him up until tea. I think he then took advantage of the ball being a bit softer.

"Virat Kohli did similar to us last year, getting 149 out of a lowish total.

Advertisement

"There's no real positives out of Smith getting 144 on the first day of the series, but it shows if we apply ourselves then runs can be scored on there, particularly if you get in.

"It's a tricky pitch to start but if someone goes and gets to 30 we can capitalise."

Broad also understands England must prevent Smith from inflicting similar pain across the series if they are to stand a chance of regaining the urn.

"It seemed like he was really fidgety today and getting a bit frustrated at himself for not hitting a four," he added.

"But maybe that's because I haven't played against him in 18 months and I forgot how much he moves around.

"He's got a fantastic record, so you have to make those first 20 balls count. He's arguably the best batter in the world at batting with a tail, so for us to win this Ashes series we're going to have to get him out early."

Advertisement
The Ashes 2019: Steven Smith masterclass masks another bad umpiring day
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Champion Steven Smith typically substitutes aesthetics for efficiency to produce a masterclass
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Broad & Woakes tighten England control as Australia crumble
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: England hoping for good news on Anderson injury, says Broad
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Stunning Smith century rescues Australia as England face Anderson wait
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Broad reaches 100 wickets v Australia
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: SWOT analysis of Australia's squad
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Superb Smith makes Ashes hundred on Test return
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Three reasons why England will regain the famous urn
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Australia rally on first morning after brilliant Broad burst
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 03:30 PM
AUS 284/10
ENG 10/0 (2.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: England trail Australia by 274 runs with 10 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
ESX 133/10 (16.4 ov)
HAM 44/1 (5.1 ov)
LIVE
Hampshire need 90 runs to win from 14.5 overs
ESX VS HAM live score
GLA 172/5 (20.0 ov)
GLO 4/1 (1.0 ov)
LIVE
Gloucestershire need 169 runs to win from 19.0 overs
GLA VS GLO live score
KNT 204/4 (20.0 ov)
MSX 107/4 (12.3 ov)
LIVE
Middlesex need 98 runs to win from 7.3 overs
KNT VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us