×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Smith 'a lot better' ahead of potential third Test return - Head

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    20 Aug 2019, 14:58 IST
Steve Smith - cropped
Steve Smith is struck in the second Test

Travis Head says there is "definitely a chance" Steve Smith will feature in the third Ashes Test at Headingley as he is looking "a lot better".

The influential Smith retired hurt in the first innings of the second match at Lord's having been struck on the neck by a bouncer from paceman Jofra Archer, only to return later that day.

However, Smith did not take part at all on day five after suffering with delayed concussion and his status for the contest in Leeds, which starts on Thursday, remains unclear.

Concussion protocol will see Smith closely monitored, yet Australia colleague Head is encouraged by the star batsman's improvement in recent days.

Although Head acknowledged "it will probably be taken out of Steve's hands", he believes his team-mate is recovering in good time.

"There's definitely a chance [of Smith playing]. He's feeling better day by day," Head told talkSPORT. "I know he was a lot better yesterday.

"He'll have a run around and a light training session [on Tuesday] and that's key. It's not about overloading over these next couple of days. We're keeping him fresh, giving him the best opportunity to play.

"He doesn't really need a lot of time in the nets. He'll want to, but it's about making sure he's fresh, his mind, brain and everything is fresh. He's got no more signs of that concussion.

Advertisement

"He's ready to go, he doesn't need any extra preparation. He's been batting beautifully and playing beautifully.

"I'm sure he doesn't need to do anything over the next couple of days, he can walk straight out and play and get the same results hopefully. Fingers crossed."

Smith's role in the Australia ball-tampering scandal last year, for which he served a 12-month ban, has seen him jeered by English fans throughout the series so far.

Head felt the crowd was largely supportive at Lord's and suggested the way the former Test captain has responded to adversity shows him to be among the very best.

"He showed over the last two weeks how classy he is," Head said of Smith.

"The booing and whatnot, there wasn't a lot of it at Lord's. The Lord's crowd was fantastic throughout the week. There were little bits and pieces of it.

"I think the way he went about it showed great character. The way he's played over the last two weeks has been fantastic, under high pressure - high pressure from himself, the importance he puts on himself.

"I think he's one of the best that has probably played the game and he's showing that at the moment."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
DBY 200/10
GLO 405/8 (117.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Gloucestershire lead Derbyshire by 205 runs with 2 wickets remaining
DBY VS GLO live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
SL VS NZ preview
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Physical Disability World Series
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us