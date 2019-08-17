×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia talisman Smith retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
212   //    17 Aug 2019, 19:34 IST
Steve Smith - cropped
Steve Smith is struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer

Australia batsman Steve Smith retired hurt after being hit by a short ball from England's Jofra Archer in the second Ashes Test.

The former captain was 80 not out when he was caught by a 92.4mph delivery from Archer that struck him beneath his left ear, missing the protection provided by his helmet and grill.

Smith went down and looked to be in trouble, lying on his back in initial distress, with team medical staff appearing to instruct him to come off the pitch.

He got to his feet and there was no external sign of a major injury, but with concussion a possibility it was prudent of Smith – who had pulled Archer for four in the previous delivery – to take the advice of the medics.

The former captain was applauded off as he departed for further examination.

Just minutes earlier, Archer had bowled a 96.1mph delivery at Smith, which he managed to fend off.

Smith was also struck by Archer in a previous over when the batsman was rapped on the arm as he ducked for another bouncer from the England bowler, who is making his Test debut.

Smith made two centuries in Australia's emphatic victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
ENG 258/10
AUS 250/10 (94.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | Tea: Australia trail England by 8 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
1st Test | 09:45 AM
NZ 249/10 & 285/10
SL 267/10 & 133/0 (50.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Sri Lanka need 135 runs to win
NZ VS SL live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
SL VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Physical Disability World Series
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us