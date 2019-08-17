Australia talisman Smith retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncer

Steve Smith is struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer

Australia batsman Steve Smith retired hurt after being hit by a short ball from England's Jofra Archer in the second Ashes Test.

The former captain was 80 not out when he was caught by a 92.4mph delivery from Archer that struck him beneath his left ear, missing the protection provided by his helmet and grill.

Smith went down and looked to be in trouble, lying on his back in initial distress, with team medical staff appearing to instruct him to come off the pitch.

He got to his feet and there was no external sign of a major injury, but with concussion a possibility it was prudent of Smith – who had pulled Archer for four in the previous delivery – to take the advice of the medics.

A nice show of support from the Lord's crowd after Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nto35aH8lv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 17, 2019

The former captain was applauded off as he departed for further examination.

Just minutes earlier, Archer had bowled a 96.1mph delivery at Smith, which he managed to fend off.

Smith was also struck by Archer in a previous over when the batsman was rapped on the arm as he ducked for another bouncer from the England bowler, who is making his Test debut.

Smith made two centuries in Australia's emphatic victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.