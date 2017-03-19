Bangladesh record maiden Test win against Sri Lanka

History was made in Colombo as Bangladesh recorded a maiden Test victory over Sri Lanka.

by Omnisport News 19 Mar 2017, 17:00 IST

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh triumphed by four wickets to register their maiden Test win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, Tamim Iqbal's 82 laying the foundation for victory.

Sri Lanka, who held a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, could only add 51 runs to their overnight lead, leaving Bangladesh with a target of 191 from their second innings in Colombo.

And Tamim steered his side into a winning position with his knock off 125 deliveries, assisted by Sabbir Rahman (41) as the tourists reached their target in 57.5 overs.

Sri Lanka resumed on 268-8 but lost Dilruwan Perera (50) and Suranga Lakmal (42) to a run out and Shakib Al Hasan (4-74) respectively despite their best efforts to extend their stay at the crease.

Those wickets gave Bangladesh every chance of clinching a historic victory in their 100th Test and opener Tamim proved a safe pair of hands at the top of the order.

Bangladesh mark their 100th Test with a win over Sri Lanka in Colombo, their first away Test win since 2014 #SLvBan pic.twitter.com/BWaDDhgBWZ — ICC (@ICC) March 19, 2017

But the win was not all plain sailing for Mushfiqur Rahim's men.

Shakib's (15) dismissal with 29 runs of the target remaining set nerves jangling, before an lbw call against Mushfiqur himself (22 not out) was overturned on review.

Mosaddek Hossain (13) then had a lucky escape when Rangana Herath (3-75) failed to hold his return drive.

Mosaddek's two boundaries helped reduce the target to six before he was caught behind off Herath, leaving Mehedi Hasan (2 not out) to hit the winning runs, sparking jubilant scenes in the Bangladesh camp.