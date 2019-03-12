×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayliss: England quicks driven by Archer threat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    12 Mar 2019, 01:48 IST
Archercropped
All-rounder Jofra Archer

Trevor Bayliss is impressed with how England's bowlers were able to "raise the bar" against West Indies knowing they will be vying with Jofra Archer for a Cricket World Cup spot.

Barbados-born all-rounder Archer qualifies to play for England on Sunday and is expected to make his one-day international debut against Ireland or Pakistan in May.

England whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the Twenty20 International series, with the likes of David Willey, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran making their mark.

Bayliss believes the imminent availability of Archer prompted the current crop of pacemen to step it up.

"It's great to see those guys raise the bar and put in the performances they did over the T20s," said the England head coach.

"With that chat about Jofra the guys we've got here have really stood up and bowled extremely well.

"What I will say is with the chat that has been around about him in the last month or two it's been good to see the response we've had from the bowlers.

"Some of the performances on this trip have been fantastic, sometimes the best pressure is from within and there hasn't been a lot of pressure on the group from a bowling point of view for a while."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Archer set to get chance to land England World Cup spot, says Bayliss
RELATED STORY
Archer decision the final piece of England's World Cup jigsaw - Bayliss
RELATED STORY
Jofra Archer could make his England debut in Pakistan series
RELATED STORY
Former India star wants Dhoni as WC captain, NZ beat BD and more - Cricket News Today, 3rd March 2019
RELATED STORY
Bayliss relishing pressure of World Cup and Ashes to finish England reign
RELATED STORY
Archer could miss Big Bash for England chance
RELATED STORY
England 'silly' not to pick him - Archer backed to make World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Ramprakash loses England batting coach role
RELATED STORY
Bayliss slams England's lack of 'guts and determination'
RELATED STORY
Did ECB change residency rules to fast-track Jofra Archer?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 09:30 PM
BAN 211/10 & 80/3 (23.0 ov)
NZ 432/6
Day 4 | Stumps: Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 141 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us