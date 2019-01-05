×
Beleaguered Australia up for the fight - Harris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    05 Jan 2019, 18:32 IST
Harriscropped
Australia opener Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris said Australia will not go down without a fight as India close in on a historic Test series victory at the SCG.

Harris top scored with 79 on a third day of the final Test which was cut short due to rain in Sydney on Saturday.

Australia closed on 236-6 in reply to the tourists' mammoth 622-7, Kuldeep Yadav taking 3-71 and fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja striking twice.

India will almost certainly claim an elusive first Test series win in Australia, but opener Harris says the hosts are ready to put up a battle over the next two days.

"I got a start, a few of us got a start but none of us went on for a big score," Harris said.

"So it's pretty simple to work out what went wrong. 

"We're still fighting, still a bit to play in the first innings yet so we're a young group and we're trying to work it out and think on our feet.

"We're playing against the number one side in the world so it’s not like it's an easy thing to do, but it's just a few little things we have to adjust to help us make those big scores like you see India make."

Harris has made an encouraging start to his Test career, but feels he has work to do in order to ensure he secures a place in the Ashes squad.

"There's obviously a bit of water to go under the bridge yet but I feel like my game is in good order, I felt like I've been batting pretty well," said the 26-year-old. 

"The thing as a batter is you always want to make hundreds, so I haven't done that yet. That's definitely one of my goals for the next innings and going forward. 

"We've still got a second innings here and another Test series before the Ashes is even to be worried about. There's still a bit of work to do but my game feels in good order."

Omnisport
NEWS
