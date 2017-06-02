England's Woakes out of Champions Trophy

England will be without Chris Woakes for the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy after he suffered a side strain against Bangladesh.

by Omnisport News 02 Jun 2017, 13:45 IST

England's Chris Woakes leaves The Oval pitch

Chris Woakes will not feature in the rest of the ICC Champions Trophy after suffering a left side strain during the opening match of the tournament with Bangladesh on Thursday.

Woakes was only able to bowl two overs in the tournament opener at The Oval - which England won by eight wickets - and was sent for a scan to assess the severity of the injury.

The result of Woakes' check confirmed the strain and the 28-year-old's tournament was announced as being over by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," an ECB statement read.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the Champions Trophy.

"An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course."

Woakes' absence from the rest of the tournament will be a huge blow for Eoin Morgan and coach Trevor Bayliss, with added concern that he could also miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

In the all-rounder's absence England successfully chased down their 306-run target with 16 balls to spare to kick off with a victory - Joe Root's unbeaten 133 pivotal in their success.