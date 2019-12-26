Curran thumps 24 in an over as Sixers hammer Scorchers again

Tom Curran during his quickfire innings of 43 not out against the Scorchers

Tom Curran made a dazzling contribution with the bat as Sydney Sixers recorded another emphatic victory over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

Having raced to an eight-wicket triumph when the two sides met in Sydney on December 18, the Sixers again proved far too strong for the Scorchers at Perth Stadium, winning by 48 runs.

After Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques had both made 35, England all-rounder Curran thumped an unbeaten 43 from 21 deliveries - clubbing 24 in the final over alone - to power the visitors to 174-7 despite Chris Jordan returning 3-29.

Jackson Bird and Sean Abbott then claimed three wickets each as the Scorchers were bundled out for 126 in 18.1 overs, having initially slumped to 34-5.

Perth now have just one win from four games and face an uphill battle to finish in the top four, while the Sixers climb from sixth to third, albeit having played more matches than the sides around them.

CURRAN TAKES KELLY APART

After 19 overs, the Scorchers could be fairly satisfied with their efforts in the field, even though Hughes had taken advantage of being dropped on nought by a diving Ashton Agar.

However, a competitive score for the Sixers swiftly became an imposing one as Curran clubbed two fours and two sixes, as well as a pair of twos, in a painful final over for Scorchers bowler Matthew Kelly.

Curran finished the innings in style by clearing the long-on boundary and the Sixers entered the interval with significant momentum, while Kelly was left with abysmal figures of 1-50 from four overs.

Tom Curran is the Player of the Match... largely thanks to his BATTING! 43no from 21 balls, and a wicket to go along with it. @KFCAustralia | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/jshJBVLnBH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2019

EARLY BREAKTHROUGHS SCUPPER SCORCHERS

The Scorchers' hopes of chasing down 175 were effectively wiped out in 6.1 overs.

Bird struck in each of his first three sets of six, as Liam Livingstone (2), Cameron Bancroft (1) and Cameron Green (1) all flopped.

Josh Inglis also failed, falling to Curran for seven, and home skipper Mitchell Marsh was bowled by Abbott's first ball for 17, leaving his side with far too much to do.

Ashton Turner (28) and Kelly (23 not out) delayed the inevitable but Perth were soundly beaten.