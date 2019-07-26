×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gayle included in West Indies squad for ODI series against India

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    26 Jul 2019, 21:18 IST
Gayle - cropped
Chris Gayle has been selected for an ODI series against India

Chris Gayle has been called up to West Indies squad for their ODI series against India, having changed his mind on retirement.

Gayle announced in February he would retire after the World Cup, though he later altered his decision during the tournament in England.

The 39-year-old is two short of 300 ODI appearances, and stated he would definitely take part in the series against India.

And Gayle, who is close to becoming the Windies leading runscorer in ODIs, has indeed been named as part of the 14-man squad for the games in Guyana and Trinidad.

Gayle is not joined in the squad by Andre Russell - with the all-rounder, whose World Cup was ended early by a knee injury - not included. Darren Bravo is another big-name absentee.

The Windies take on India in three T20Is and three ODIs before a two-match Test series in Antigua.

West Indies ODI squad in full: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Braithwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

Advertisement
WI vs IND 2019: Narine, Pollard included in West Indies' T20 squad against India
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India:- SWOT analysis of the Indian squad for T20I series
RELATED STORY
WI vs IND 2019: SWOT analysis of the Indian squad for ODI series against West Indies
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India: Three batsmen who deserve to be included in the squad for the Men in Blue
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India: Three Indian fast bowlers who deserve to be included in the squad 
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: 3 Indian players who missed out on a spot in the ODI squad
RELATED STORY
Second string Indian side that could be selected for the ODI series against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Top 5 performers from India A v West Indies A ODI series
RELATED STORY
WI v IND 2019: India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: India's ideal XI for the ODI series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us