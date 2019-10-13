×
India wrap up series win with record thrashing of Proteas

Omnisport
206   //    13 Oct 2019, 15:30 IST

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets apiece as India consigned South Africa to a record innings-and-137-run defeat on day four in Pune to wrap up the Test series with one match to play.

Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on at the start of the penultimate day after the Proteas were bowled out for 275 in their first innings on Saturday in reply to 601-5 declared.

South Africa's shortcomings with the bat were exposed again on Sunday as they were dismissed for only 189, suffering their heaviest defeat to India in the longest format.

Umesh took 3-22 and Jadeja claimed 3-52, while Ravichandran Ashwin (2-45) also did damage as India sealed a record 11th consecutive series on home soil.

India will be out to secure a 3-0 whitewash when the third Test gets under way in Ranchi next Saturday.

India win by an innings and 137 runs, sealing the series against South Africa and maintaining their 100 per cent World Test Championship record

What a performance from Virat Kohli's men #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/zvYg1kfIaP
— ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2019

<script></script>

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019
