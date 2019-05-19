Ireland outclass Afghanistan in Belfast

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 39 // 19 May 2019, 23:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Stirling of Ireland

Afghanistan's Cricket World Cup preparations were dented by a lacklustre 72-run defeat to Ireland in Sunday's first one-day international in Belfast.

A third-wicket stand of 99 from Paul Stirling (71) and captain William Porterfield (53) helped Ireland to a modest total of 210 all out.

But Mark Adair claimed 4-19 as Afghanistan's were ruthlessly exposed and they were all out for 138 inside 36 overs.

Ireland failed to win a match in a recent tri-series with Bangladesh and West Indies and the early losses of James McCollum (4) and Andy Balbirnie (4) did little to boost their confidence.

Ireland win by 72 runs!



Mark Adair took 4/19 as Ireland skittled Afghanistan out for just 138. pic.twitter.com/frMfR32ZXp — ICC (@ICC) May 19, 2019

Stirling made six fours and two maximums from a 94-ball knock, though, while Porterfield added six boundaries.

Kevin O'Brien made 32 before the tail was swept up with relative ease by Aftab Alam (3-28) and Dawlat Zadran (3-35).

Afghanistan's innings started badly with Mohammad Shahzad making just two before being trapped leg before by Tim Murtagh and the same man accounted for Rahmat Shah (4).

Adair bowled Hazratullah Zazai (14) and also stopped Hashmatullah Shahidi (12) and Gulbadin Naib (20) in their tracks.

Asghar Afghan (29) and Mohammad Nabi (27) made decent starts without really kicking on as Afghanistan's final six wickets went for just 44 runs.