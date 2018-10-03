Kohli: Nair omission not my decision

India batsman Karun Nair

Virat Kohli said it is not his place to say why Karun Nair was left out of India's squad for the Test series with West Indies.

Batsman Nair made an unbeaten triple century in only his third Test appearance but has played only three times for his country since that incredible innings against England in December 2016.

The 26-year-old was included in the squad for the recent tour of England yet failed to make an appearance as India suffered a 4-1 series defeat.

Nair has been overlooked again for the two games against West Indies but captain Kohli made clear it is not his responsibility to explain selection decisions to the media.

"The selectors have already spoken about it and it is not my place to say," Kohli said on the eve of the first Test in Rajkot, where 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw is set to open with KL Rahul.

"There are three selectors who are doing their job and, as I say, people conveniently merge everything and make it a circle ... where everyone's given that opportunity or doing their job, not focusing on what's happening or being spoken about on the outside.

"So, if a person has spoken about a certain thing, it should be cleared then. It shouldn't be brought in here again.

"The chief selector has already spoken to the player, of what I know. I don't think I am in a place to comment about that because selection is not my part of the job, it is upon three individuals to do what they are doing.

"And then, as a team, we have to do what we are doing. I think everyone's doing their job and everyone should be aware of who is doing what, where their jobs are concerned, and I think people should also be aware of that.

"It is not a joint thing everywhere, I think that's the confusion right now that people are combining everything in one space and thinking everything is happening from one place, which is not true."