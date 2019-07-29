×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli slams 'ridiculous' reports of Rohit rift

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    29 Jul 2019, 21:28 IST
Kohli_Rohit_cropped
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli has offered a strong response to reports he has fallen out with India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, insisting "we have had no issues".

There has been speculation over a rift between Kohli and his deputy Rohit since India were beaten in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals by New Zealand.

However, Kohli repeatedly described such stories as "baffling", "ridiculous" and "disrespectful" as he addressed the media on Monday.

The India skipper insists he has a good relationship with Rohit and the rest of his team-mates, questioning the reason for such reporting, given a lack of evidence.

"In my opinion, it is baffling, to be honest," he told a news conference. "It is absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff.

"I have been to public events and the public says to me, 'We have so much respect for you'.

"We are feeding off lies, we are overlooking facts and we are turning a blind eye to all the good things that have happened, creating fantasies and scenarios in our heads, wanting to accept this is the truth.

"I've seen this for too long now, bringing personal lives into the picture, it's disrespectful honestly. I've played the game for 11 years, Rohit's played the game for 10 years.

Advertisement

"It's bizarre that people are creating this on the outside. It baffles you as a leader, as a coach, as a team when lies are being floated around and are being made to look like they are believable. It's actually very disrespectful, to be honest."

Kohli added he does not understand who would benefit from claims that would do more harm than good to Indian cricket.

"If I don't like a person or if I'm insecure with a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour to a person - that's how simple it is," he continued.

"I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues. As I said, it's baffling, to be honest.

"I don't know who is benefiting from all of this. We here are living, breathing, working towards getting Indian cricket to the top. And here there are people who get some kind of pleasure in bringing it down.

"I don't understand how that works. You work hard for four years to bring a team from seven to one [in the world rankings], and after four years, what are we talking about?

"Within the team, it's for everyone to see our camaraderie and friendship - and it's evident on the field. You can't play with that kind of passion if people don't get along with each other. It's as simple as that.

"It's baffling and it's time we focus on bringing Indian cricket forward and not on things that are not even there at the moment."

Advertisement
Virat Kohli rubbishes rumours regarding possible rift within the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian team needs to cast aside the ill omens surrounding the alleged Kohli-Rohit rift
RELATED STORY
BCCI to look into Rohit-Virat rift, split captaincy set to be explored
RELATED STORY
Why there is a need for change of leadership in Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should replace Virat Kohli as India’s limited-overs captain
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Will Rohit Sharma be the right choice to captain the Indian team?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top performer in the tournament from each team of the IPL
RELATED STORY
The 5 darkest phases of MS Dhoni's career
RELATED STORY
Rohit & Kohli inspire India to rout of Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli Birthday: 5 controversies of Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Yesterday
BAN 238/8 (50.0 ov)
SL 242/3 (44.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets
BAN VS SL live score
Match 4 | Today
CAT 118/2 (10.0 ov)
JAN 120/4 (8.3 ov)
Janjua Brescia won by 6 wickets
CAT VS JAN live score
Match 5 | Today
TBA 87/5 (10.0 ov)
DAM 88/2 (5.3 ov)
V.O.C Rotterdam won by 8 wickets
TBA VS DAM live score
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
European Cricket League
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Global T20 Canada
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us