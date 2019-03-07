×
Lehmann rules out international return after taking Heat job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
271   //    07 Mar 2019, 17:39 IST
Lehmanncropped
Brisbane Heat head coach Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann says he has rediscovered his love for cricket after being appointed Brisbane Heat head coach but ruled out an international return.

Lehmann was on Thursday confirmed as successor to Daniel Vettori, who stepped down from his role with the Heat after the 2018-19 Big Bash League.

The 49-year-old Lehmann is looking forward to returning to the game for his first challenge since quitting as Australia head coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal last year.

"You go through chapters as a coach, whether it's success or failure and I've had both," he said.

"It's a learning curve for everyone and I've learnt plenty. It was about getting back to waking up and enjoying going to the game ... for a while there it was very hard to watch."

Lehmann says there is no chance he will take on another job on the international stage further down the line.

Asked about the possibility of coaching at the highest level, he said: "No. I'm not travelling 300 days away again a year and I don't think my wife would let me either."

The former Australia batsman says it is time on to move on from the events at Newlands which led to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft being banned and a damning subsequent Cricket Australia review.

"That hurt a lot of people, didn't it? All of us involved," he said. "It's time to move on though. The game of cricket is bigger than any incident, so for us it's about moving forward.

"I think you learn a lot about yourself in dark times. So for me it's about enjoying the game … getting the next generation through, have them playing well for the Heat and then hopefully Australia.

"Yep [he was hurt by criticism]. Mainly because when we won 4-0 against England, there were no attacks on the culture then.

"But you understand that, that's what happens when something like that happens. You have to take stock of that as a coach, work out what's right and what's wrong, and move forward."

