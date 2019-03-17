×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Markram guides South Africa to 5-0 sweep over Sri Lanka

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    17 Mar 2019, 03:56 IST
Markram - Cropped
Aiden Markram saw South Africa to victory over Sri Lanka

Aiden Markram starred as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to seal a 5-0 ODI series whitewash.

South Africa were cruising towards their target of 226 at Newlands on Saturday and were on 135-2 after 28 overs before a floodlight failure halted play.

Repairs were attempted for two hours before umpires called time on the match, giving the home side victory, with Markram's career-best unbeaten 67 proving decisive.

Promoted to opener in place of the omitted Reeza Hendricks, Markram was dropped twice and capitalised by hitting seven boundaries in a 75-ball knock.

Sri Lanka failed to pass 250 for the fifth time in the series. Any hopes of the tourists setting a competitive total were ended when Kusal Mendis was run out for 56.

Kagiso Rabada took 3-50 for South Africa, while Imran Tahir shone with 2-33 and snatched two catches. It was the last ODI on home soil for Tahir and JP Duminy, who will retire from the format after this year's World Cup. 

Lasith Malinga had called for more application from his batsmen but, after winning the toss, saw openers Avishka Fernando (9) and Upul Tharanga (2) fall inside the first 25 deliveries.

Mendis attempted to anchor the innings by putting on 49 with Oshada Fernando (22) and 62 with Angelo Perera (31), only for Tahir to end both partnerships by drawing edges collected by home skipper Faf du Plessis at slip.

His patient fifty brought up in 72 balls, Mendis looked well set until a dreadful mix-up with Priyamal Perera ended his effort, a third run out in his last six innings.

Advertisement

The efforts of Priyamal Perera, who put on 33 before being caught and bowled by Rabada in the penultimate over, ensured Sri Lanka reached a defendable total, as did those of Isuru Udana (32 off 29 balls), who impressively followed up his 78 in Port Elizabeth.

Sri Lanka's innings was ended with three balls to spare but South Africa did not make a fluent start to their reply, with the in-form Quinton de Kock (6) falling to Malinga in the third over, while Udana dropped a caught and bowled opportunity to remove Markram two balls later.

Makram was dropped again - this time by Oshada Fernando - in the 10th over off Udana's bowling, but the 24-year-old took full advantage of those let-offs, putting on 70 with Du Plessis, who fell for 24 after edging Thisara Perera behind.

Markram's fifty arrived off 58 balls as he built another partnership, this time of 57, with number four Rassie van der Dussen (28no).

The failing lights denied Markram a chance for a ton in a bizarre end to the series. The first of three T20 internationals between the sides takes place in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa v Sri Lanka 2019: ODI series analysis
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa versus Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Hosts complete whitewash with 41-run win
RELATED STORY
Markram, Duminy, Amla return for final two ODIs vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa v Sri Lanka 2019: Test series analysis
RELATED STORY
South Africa versus Sri Lanka:  Hosts cruise to a six-wicket win in the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Preview & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa wins 2nd ODI over Sri Lanka for 2-0 series lead
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI | Today
SL 225/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 135/2 (28.0 ov)
South Africa won by 41 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Today
ENG-W 331/7 (50.0 ov)
SLW 159/8 (40.0 ov)
England Women won by 154 runs (DLS Method)
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Only Test | 04:30 AM
IRE 172/10 & 22/1 (12.0 ov)
AFG 314/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Ireland trail Afghanistan by 120 runs with 9 wickets remaining
IRE VS AFG live score
Only Test | 04:30 AM
IRE 172/10 & 22/1 (12.0 ov)
AFG 314/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Ireland trail Afghanistan by 120 runs with 9 wickets remaining
IRE VS AFG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us