Morgan hints at changing Roy for Bairstow

Eoin Morgan dropped a strong hint that England would choose to axe Jason Roy in favour of Jonny Bairstow for their meeting with Pakistan.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 20:10 IST

England duo Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy

Jason Roy's poor run of form looks set to cost him as England prepare to select Jonny Bairstow for Wednesday's ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan.

Opener Roy has made just 51 runs from eight one-day international innings this domestic season, at an average of just 6.3.

Bairstow, meanwhile, has three half-centuries from his four ODI knocks in 2017.

Despite Roy's struggles, England have opted to stick with him seemingly until now, with captain Eoin Morgan suggesting in Tuesday's media conference that Bairstow would come in as a replacement.

"There's a chance we could make a change. Obviously, we won't announce the team until the toss, but there's a chance there could be a change," Morgan said, after Bairstow took a full part in training while Roy had a peripheral role.

"I mentioned after the last game that we're getting to the business end of the tournament and we need to produce results.

"So it's important that we get our best - well, what we feel is our best 11 to win the tournament tomorrow in order to win the game.

.@eoin16 says there is a chance there could be a change to the team but it will be confirmed at the toss tomorrow#CT17 pic.twitter.com/VzfuWQbTme — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 13 June 2017

"Jonny's qualities are…I believe he's a fantastic batsman. I think his best attribute, certainly in white-ball cricket over the last year and a half, has been his relentless attitude to score runs regardless of the situation.

"When you have guys sitting on the sideline, they can get a little bit upset, and that can affect their performance when the actual chance comes along, but that doesn't seem to affect Jonny.

"One innings he did play for us which won us a series was against New Zealand in sort of a match-winning knock up at Durham last year - actually, two years ago, and that sort of sums him up. He came from playing in Yorkshire to coming straight into the squad, having played no part in the series, and came in and produced a match-winning knock.

"So I think his all-around ability is as good as we have in this squad. But like I've mentioned before, it's a very difficult team to get into, and you've just got to wait for that chance."