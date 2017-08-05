Pattinson to miss Bangladesh tour with back problem

James Pattinson has joined Mitchell Starc on the sidelines as Australia prepare for their two-Test series with Bangladesh.

05 Aug 2017

Australia's bowling attack will be without James Pattinson in Bangladesh after the fast bowler was ruled out due to inflammation in his back.

Pattinson, who is replaced by Jackson Bird for the two-Test series, is the second seamer Steve Smith's side have lost following the foot injury to Mitchell Starc.

After scans revealed the inflammation around the area where he has previously suffered a stress fracture, Pattinson was removed from the tour to allow him enough time to recover fully ahead of the Ashes later this year.

The 27-year-old will continue light duties in the coming days and is expected to resume full training in around four weeks.

His absence leaves Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Bird as Australia's pace options, with Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson providing the spin.

Uncapped leg-spinner Swepson was added earlier on Saturday to fill the void left by Starc despite not playing a first-class match since December.

The tour, which had appeared under threat before a long-running pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association was settled this week, begins on August 18 with the first Test nine days later in Dhaka.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.