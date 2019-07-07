Rampant Rohit, sensational Starc – World Cup group stage in Opta numbers

India opener Rohit Sharma (L) and Australia paceman Mitchell Starc (R)

The Cricket World Cup group stage is over and the build-up to the semi-finals is under way.

Group winners India will take on New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday, with hosts England facing rivals Australia at Edgbaston two days later.

With the feast of cricket coming towards its conclusion, we take a look back at some of the stats from the first round with the help of Opta.

BATSMEN

Most runs

1. Rohit Sharma (India) 647

2. David Warner (Australia) 638

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 606

4. Aaron Finch (Australia) 507

5. Joe Root (England) 500

5 - Rohit Sharma has just registered his 5th century of #CWC19; the most recorded at a single edition of the @cricketworldcup. Exceptional. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/NjCovdIJFR — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 6, 2019

Batting averages

1. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 96.20

2. Rohit Sharma (India) 92.42

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 86.57

4. David Warner (Australia) 79.75

5. Samiullah Shinwari (Afghanistan) 74.00

Fours

1. Rohit Sharma (India) 67

2. David Warner (Australia) 64

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 60

4. Jonny Bairstow (England) 55

5. Babar Azam (Pakistan) 50

Sixes

1. Eoin Morgan (England) 22

2. Aaron Finch (Australia) 18

3. Rohit Sharma (India) 14

4. Chris Gayle (West Indies) 12

5. Jonny Bairstow (England) 11

RECORD-BREAKER!



Eoin Morgan hits his 17th six of the innings – the most ever hit in an ODI!#CWC19 | #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/wFfjeBWOdv — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Fastest hundreds (by deliveries)

1. Eoin Morgan (England) 57 v Afghanistan

2. Jos Buttler (England) 75 v Pakistan

3. Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies) 80 v New Zealand

4. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 83 v West Indies

5. Rohit Sharma (India) 95 v Pakistan

BOWLERS

Most wickets

1. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 26

2. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 20

=3. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) 17

=3. Jaspirt Bumrah (India) 17

=3. Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) 17

=3. Jofra Archer (England) 17

10.8 - Mitchell Starc (@cricketcomau) has picked up 28 wickets at an average of just 10.8 in men's @cricketworldcup matches; currently the best rate of any bowler to take 20+ wickets at the tournament. Remarkable. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3W9NV1hgAi — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 7, 2019

Economy rate (from seven or more innings)

1. Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand) 4.46

2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) 4.47

3. Jasprit Bumrah (India) 4.48

4. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) 4.61

5. Ben Stokes (England) 4.65

Dot balls

1. Jofra Archer (England) 300

2. Pat Cummins (Australia) 295

3. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 288

4. Trent Boult (New Zealand) 284

5. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 273

Sixes conceded

1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) 14

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (India) 13

=3. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) 10

=3. Adil Rashid (England) 10

=5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 9

=5. Dawlat Zadran (Afghanistan) 9

=5. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 9

Runs conceded

1. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) 483

2. Adil Rashid (England) 433

3. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 432

4. Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan) 419

5. Mohammad Saifuddin (Bangladesh) 417