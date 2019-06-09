×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rohit joins Tendulkar in reaching milestone as Australia run into trouble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    09 Jun 2019, 19:20 IST
rohit sharma - cropped
Rohit Sharma in action against Australia

Rohit Sharma followed in Sachin Tendulkar's footsteps as India piled on the runs in their Cricket World Cup clash with Australia at The Oval.

During his innings of 57, Rohit became just the second player for India to reach 2,000 ODI runs against Australia, a feat only previously achieved by the great Tendulkar.

However, it was fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan who led the way on Sunday, the left-hander hitting 117 to help his side post a sizeable total of 352-5, their highest ever score against Australia in a World Cup fixture.

The first-wicket pair put on 127 and even when Rohit departed, caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Nathan Coulter-Nile's bowling, Virat Kohli came out to build on the foundations laid by his two top-order colleagues.

India's captain posted his 50th ODI half-century as he made 82, while the decision to promote Hardik Pandya up the order paid off, the all-rounder smashing 48 from just 27 deliveries at number four after he was dropped before getting off the mark.

Advertisement
World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma on the verge of reaching a special milestone
RELATED STORY
Five instances when Rohit Sharma helped India chase down challenging targets in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Kohli century in vain as Khawaja keeps Australia alive
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks all-time ODI record | India vs Australia
RELATED STORY
5 times Sachin Tendulkar was denied a century by part-time spinners
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Records Virat Kohli broke during his absorbing century in second ODI
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma at 7000 vs top 5 run-scorers in ODI history: a statistical comparision  
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2019: Rohit Sharma just 46 runs away from another landmark 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: India’s golden moments in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: MS Dhoni proves his value to the team as he finishes as the highest run-getter in ODI series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 55/0 (12.1 ov)
LIVE
Australia need 298 runs to won from 37.5 overs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 12 | Yesterday
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us