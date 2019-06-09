Rohit joins Tendulkar in reaching milestone as Australia run into trouble

Rohit Sharma in action against Australia

Rohit Sharma followed in Sachin Tendulkar's footsteps as India piled on the runs in their Cricket World Cup clash with Australia at The Oval.

During his innings of 57, Rohit became just the second player for India to reach 2,000 ODI runs against Australia, a feat only previously achieved by the great Tendulkar.

However, it was fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan who led the way on Sunday, the left-hander hitting 117 to help his side post a sizeable total of 352-5, their highest ever score against Australia in a World Cup fixture.

The first-wicket pair put on 127 and even when Rohit departed, caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Nathan Coulter-Nile's bowling, Virat Kohli came out to build on the foundations laid by his two top-order colleagues.

India's captain posted his 50th ODI half-century as he made 82, while the decision to promote Hardik Pandya up the order paid off, the all-rounder smashing 48 from just 27 deliveries at number four after he was dropped before getting off the mark.

100 - Both of India's openers now have 100s at #cwc19, @englandcricket's @JasonRoy20 is the only other opener with a ton in this tournament. Power. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/fen5WVfElC — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 9, 2019